Arizona House says schools must teach stories of people who fled communism

PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers voted Friday to require that students be exposed to stories of people who fled communism, as part of a curriculum to prepare them to be "civically responsible and knowledgeable adults.''

The language was inserted by Rep. Judy Burges, R-Skull Valley, into a 232-page bill of changes in laws governing K-12 education.

It says there must be comparative discussion of political ideologies like communism and totalitarianism and how they "conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy essential to the founding principles of the United States.''

It also would mandate that the state Department of Education come up with new civic education standards including the expectation that citizens will be responsible for preserving and defending "the blessings of liberty.''

And it would require the department to create a list of oral histories "that provide portraits in patriotism based on first-person accounts of victims of other nations' governing philosophies who can compare those philosophies with those of the United States.''

Rep. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, said it's clear to him what that means.