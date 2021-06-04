Arizona House to vote soon on spending and tax-cut plan, even if "a Hail Mary"

It all comes down to the art of the politically possible.

"Members can go, 'Well, I didn't get everything I wanted, I'm still a no,' or 'I got almost everything I wanted and I'm kind of OK with this,' " he said. He hopes that, at some point, people realize the package just isn't going to get any better, Toma said.

"The budget every year, at least for me — and I assume most legislators would probably say the same thing — is always a certain exercise of holding your nose and voting because there's enough in it that you like that offsets what you don't like,'' he said. "This year is no different.''

Bowers agreed that the best move at this point is just to push ahead.

"Put it on the (voting) board and let us see really where we're at,'' he said. Bowers said that identifies who isn't going to go along, putting the onus on them to bring an offer to leadership.

The problem is not just in the House.

"As of right now we still do not have the needed 16 votes,'' said Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott. "We are still working with the members.''

One of those is Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Peoria. He, like some of his colleagues, worries about the effect on cities of such a huge state income tax.