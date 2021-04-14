Arizona lawmakers approve new, stricter sex education laws

"I do appreciate teachers and what the schools have done and what public schools offer our kids," said Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake.

"But at the end of the day, it's the parent's right or not to include their child in whatever type of curriculum they want to do for them, based on the values of their home," he said. "Why is it, as a parent, I am forced to do something that I see differently in my family?"

Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chander, said no one is being forced to do anything. She said parents already have the right to review curriculum and can opt their children out of any sort of sex-ed classes.

But Rep. Jacqueline Parker, R-Mesa, said more is needed.

"The purpose of this bill is to provide transparency to parents and allow them to determine what's best for their child," she said. And Parker rejected arguments that singling out issues of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression for special mention — and special parental permission — that the measure is discriminatory.

"No rights are being denied to any group of people," she said. "It's just requiring the schools to get parents involved in sensitive topics.

Parker said it's no different than anything else that already goes on.