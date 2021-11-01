Arizona lawmakers: If we did break law by banning mandates, we won't do it again

But perhaps unconvinced that argument is going to fly, the attorney general is telling the justices that no one ever told lawmakers they couldn't approve disparate issues that way. He wants them to let these provisions take effect with an admonition not to do it again.

He is not alone. In a separate legal brief, House Speaker Rusty Bowers, Senate President Karen Fann and Gov. Doug Ducey say that if the justices conclude they broke the law, they should nonetheless let this budget stand, let all the disparate provisions take effect, and tell the lawmakers what they need to do — in the future — to comply.

"The legislature stands ready to implement diligently the judiciary's constructions" of what the Arizona Constitution means, wrote attorney Thomas Basile on behalf of Bowers, Fann and Ducey. "But it is entitled to fair notice of, and an opportunity to institute, such new doctrinal developments."

That presumes, however, the justices believe that lawmakers didn't know — and shouldn't be expected to know — what the framers of the Arizona Constitution meant when they spelled out in 1912 that every legislative act "shall embrace but one subject" and that subject "shall be expressed in the title."