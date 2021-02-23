Arizona lawmakers mull expanding Pima County Board of Supervisors

PHOENIX — Residents of the state’s two largest counties could find themselves with more people to call when something goes wrong.

But it will cost them.

On a 15-13 margin the Arizona Senate on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to expanding the size of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors from five to nine. SB 1498 also would boost the size of the Pima board to seven members.

The move came over the objection of several Democrat lawmakers who said the board members in the two affected counties are opposed. Sen. Victoria Steele of Tucson said the issue for the supervisors in her county is, at least in part, cost.

The cost of operating an office, including salaries and equipment, is about $500,000. So two new supervisors in Pima County would increase public spending by $1 million, what she called an “unfunded mandate.”

Sen. Lela Alston, D-Phoenix, said there were similar objections from the Maricopa supervisors.

But Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Chandler, said the two counties have grown so large that individual supervisors can no longer adequately represent their constituents.