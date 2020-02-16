Arizona lawmakers vow to fight Air Force plan to retire some older A-10s

Members of Congress, including then-U.S. Rep. McSally and late U.S. Sen. John McCain, beat back that plan and helped push through funding to replace wings on A-10s that would otherwise reach the end of their service life.

McSally, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a statement that she met with Air Force leaders “to tell them point blank that I would not allow their plan to mothball 44 A-10s starting in October to happen.”

“It was the honor of my life to command an A-10 squadron in combat and I know firsthand that the A-10 provides one-of-a-kind close air support that saves lives,” McSally said in a prepared statement. “I fought and won to keep the A-10 from being mothballed when I first came to Congress, and because of my efforts working with Senator McCain and others, the A-10 will now fly into at least the 2030s.”

Kirkpatrick, who sits on the defense subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, said she plans to introduce a resolution asking Congress to continue funding the A-10.

“I am actively engaging with the Air Force to ensure that there is no negative impact to our squadrons at D-M,” Kirkpatrick said in a statement.