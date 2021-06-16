Arizona legislative panels OK $100M to fight wildfires and their effects

It would be wrong for legislators to deal only with the the fires and the aftereffects and then give up, said Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe.

“I understand fires in the desert are no joke,’’ he said. “And I truly believe making people whole after a fire is a laudable effort. But if that’s all we do with this special session, then this whole endeavor will be a sad joke.’’

Role of cattle in reducing fuel

Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said he’s willing to consider where climate change fits in on the question of fires. But he said the causes and effects are not that simple, citing efforts by environmental groups to oust cattle from public lands.

“Is there going to be an acknowledgment on the other side that things like grazing are a part of the answer to some of this stuff?’’ he asked, referring to the fact that cattle eat and trim grasses that could fuel fires.

Shope argued that various environmental efforts that curbed long-practiced policies of farmers, ranchers and others have simultaneously resulted in an “exponential rise’’ in fires.

One thing that could slow final approval when the measures go to the full House and Senate on Thursday. June 17, has to do with the ability of ranchers to tap into the funds.