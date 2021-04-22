Arizona Legislature OKs bill criminalizing abortions due to fetal genetic issues

Two doctors in the Legislature, however, said the measure would create problems.

Rep. Randy Friese, D-Tucson, said there needs to be trust and communication between a doctor and a patient.

"This bill will diminish both things,'' Friese said.

He said it could cause patients to wonder whether the advice a doctor is giving is based on their best interests or whether the doctor fears the possibility of criminal charges for taking certain action.

Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix, noted that the measure was amended to ensure that a woman would not be forced to carry and give birth to a fetus that clearly would not live. As approved, it would allow doctors to perform abortions without fear of prosecution in cases where there is a "lethal fetal condition,'' meaning that, with a reasonable certainty, the child would die within three months after birth.

"Do you really believe we know that?'' Shah asked colleagues about having to make such a judgment call with the risk of a prison term. "We're not God, we're doctors.''

Sen. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, openly worried about the language declaring that a fetus has the same rights as "other persons, citizens and residents of this state.''