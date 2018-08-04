LOTTERY

Drawings for Saturday, Aug. 4:

Pick 3

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Fantasy 5

04-29-31-36-38

(four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

The Pick

13-18-30-32-37-41

(thirteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

03-11-38-44-58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4

(three, eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-eight; Powerball: two; Power Play: four)

Lottery information: 325-9141

Online: www.arizonalottery.com

