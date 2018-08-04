LOTTERY
Drawings for Saturday, Aug. 4:
Pick 3
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
Fantasy 5
04-29-31-36-38
(four, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
The Pick
13-18-30-32-37-41
(thirteen, eighteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Powerball
03-11-38-44-58, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4
(three, eleven, thirty-eight, forty-four, fifty-eight; Powerball: two; Power Play: four)
Lottery information: 325-9141
Online: www.arizonalottery.com