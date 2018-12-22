LOTTERY
Drawings for Saturday, Dec. 22:
The Pick
01-03-22-32-33-43
(one, three, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three)
Pick 3
2-3-1
(two, three, one)
Fantasy 5
01-05-16-31-37
(one, five, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Powerball
21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $281 million
Lottery information: 325-9141
Online: www.arizonalottery.com