LOTTERY

Drawings for Saturday, Dec. 22:

The Pick

01-03-22-32-33-43

(one, three, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-three)

Pick 3

2-3-1

(two, three, one)

Fantasy 5

01-05-16-31-37

(one, five, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Powerball

21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $281 million

Lottery information: 325-9141

Online: www.arizonalottery.com

