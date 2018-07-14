LOTTERY

Drawings for Saturday, July 14:

Pick 3

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

Fantasy 5

01-06-26-35-36

(one, six, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $367,000

The Pick

13-21-24-31-32-44

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $375 million

Powerball

22-41-42-49-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3

(twenty-two, forty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)

Lottery information: 325-9141

Online: www.arizonalottery.com

