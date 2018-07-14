LOTTERY
Drawings for Saturday, July 14:
Pick 3
9-5-5
(nine, five, five)
Fantasy 5
01-06-26-35-36
(one, six, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $367,000
The Pick
13-21-24-31-32-44
(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $375 million
Powerball
22-41-42-49-67, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 3
(twenty-two, forty-one, forty-two, forty-nine, sixty-seven; Powerball: eleven; Power Play: three)
