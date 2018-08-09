A Chandler man has been arrested in Pinal County after attempting to engage in sexual acts with a minor, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said.
The conversation began at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on a social media application, where 31-year-old Miles Valencia believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old girl. It turned out to be undercover detectives.
Valencia was made aware that he was speaking with a minor but his next message suggested he was willing to perform sexual acts on the girl, a sheriff's office news release said.
Minutes later, Valencia sent detectives inappropriate pictures of himself.
When he arrived to the arranged meeting location near Florence, Ariz., detectives immediately arrested him.
Investigators believe he had previously reached out to other minors online.
“This case is a terrifying reminder at just how quickly predators move to target your children, said Sheriff Mark Lamb in the news release. "Valencia did not waste any time, making his intentions clear from the beginning of the conversation."
Valencia is facing multiple charges, including aggravated luring of a minor and attempted sexual conduct with a minor.