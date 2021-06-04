Arizona might not meet 70% vaccination goal by July 4, health official says

PHOENIX — The state's top health official said Arizona may not meet President Biden's goal of getting 70% of residents vaccinated against the coronavirus by July 4.

"Historically, Arizona has had pockets of vaccine hesitancy, even before COVID-19,'' Dr. Cara Christ said Friday. "That kind of sets a baseline.''

At the same time, she said, there has been a sharp decline in the number of vaccines being administered.

"A lot of Arizonans are independent. They want to make these decisions on their own,'' said Christ.

Her prime weapon is getting information out about the vaccines and how they are safe, effective and free, she said.

Christ said she still thinks Arizona can get to 70% — eventually.

She noted there is a "wait and see'' group sitting on the sidelines, waiting for some specific reason to get inoculated and watching for reports of side effects.

"But if there was an uptick in cases, maybe those wait-and-sees would be, 'All right, maybe I'm not going to wait and see anymore; I'm going to get vaccinated,' '' Christ said.

The flagging interest in getting inoculated is reflected in the numbers.