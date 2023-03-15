A rancher now charged with murder in the case told a dispatcher he found the body of an "animal" on his property near Nogales, in a reference to a dead Mexican migrant, audio of the call obtained by the Nogales International reveals.

George Alan Kelly was called by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher just before 6 p.m. Jan. 30 to ask for details after the U.S. Border Patrol received a report about an incident on his property, which Kelly described as a "drug running incident."

Kelly made it clear he was reluctant to answer the dispatcher's questions, but when she asked if she should send an ambulance as well as a deputy to the ranch, he said, "An ambulance cannot help. EMTs cannot help. ... There is a body here. It's not alive. ... A coroner will be involved sooner or later."

"I only approached the body to make sure that the animal ― it’s not a vegetable or a mineral ― the animal wasn’t alive and it was not alive,” Kelly told the dispatcher in the call, a public record first reported by the Nogales International.

“There were no signs of blood. There was just an animal laying face down," he said. When the dispatcher confirmed, "An animal?", Kelly repeated, "It's not a vegetable or a mineral." He said he would take a deputy to it.

Sheriff's deputies subsequently reported that Gabriel Cuen Buitimea's body was found that day, Jan. 30, on Kelly’s property in the Kino Springs area near the U.S.-Mexico border, and that Cuen was shot to death.

Kelly, 74, has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge in the death of Cuen, 48, of Nogales, Sonora.

Earlier in the call, Kelly responded to many of the the dispatcher's questions with long pauses and answers he acknowledged were vague.

“It’s very serious, ma’am, and I can’t — I’m not going to talk over the telephone,” Kelly said early on, but added that she needed to send a deputy to his property immediately.

Kelly noted the "right to stay silent" and said, "I'm not admitting to anything I've done ... and I don't don't know what happened."

He also said, when the dispatcher asked for details if there had been a shooting, "I didn't shoot — I haven't said I shot at anything."

In subsequent court testimony, Kelly's defense attorney said Kelly fired a warning shot over the heads of a group of undocumented migrants illegally crossing his property that day.

The prosecution’s position in the case is that Cuen was unarmed and that Kelly shot him in the back in an unprovoked attack as he ran for his life with no warning. Cuen was with a group of about eight undocumented migrants crossing the border, prosecutors say. No weapons or drugs were found on Cuen's body, prosecutors say.

The defense says Kelly was approached by armed drug smugglers on his property and fired a warning shot over their heads. The more likely conclusion is that Cuen was shot by someone else, the defense says.

Kelly was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case, which he also pleaded not guilty to, before the state reduced the charge to second-degree. Prosecutor Kim Hunley said that even if Kelly shot Cuen on accident while intending to fire a warning shot, the state can establish that he committed second-degree murder because of “extreme indifference” to human life in which “he recklessly caused his death.”

Kelly’s attorney, Brenna Larkin, countered: “Our position is that that did not happen, that Mr. Kelly would not do such a thing, and that instead, what happened was that he was approached by armed men who were on his property."

A judge set a September trial date for Kelly, who was released on a $1 million cash bond on Feb. 22.

There is a self-published book on Amazon likely authored by Kelly called “Far Beyond the Border Fence.” The book summary says it’s “a contemporary novel which brings the Mexican Border/Drug conflict into the 21st century.”

Authored by a man with the same name as Kelly, the novel focuses on a man named George and his wife, Wanda, which is the name of Kelly’s real-life wife.

“Several times each week illegal immigrants would cross the VMR ranch,” says a section in the book. “They were led by armed human smugglers called Coyotes. George and his foreman had to patrol the ranch daily, armed with AK-47′s.”