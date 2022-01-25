Arizona must disclose records of abuse, neglect for those with disabilities

Records pertaining to allegations of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Arizonans with developmental disabilities must be released by the state's welfare agency, a judge has ruled.

Last Wednesday, Judge Sally Duncan ruled in the Arizona Daily Star’s favor and ordered the Arizona Department of Economic Security to hand over the records.

Duncan also dismissed a motion to end the case.

“We are grateful that Judge Duncan agreed the Star should have access to these records, which our reporters requested in May of 2020 to better understand how the state handles allegations of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Arizonans with developmental disabilities,” said Star Editor Jill Jorden Spitz.

The case centered around reporting from former Daily Star reporter Amy Silverman and her year-long series “State of Denial,” which was published in 2020. Silverman and the Daily Star have continued to seek public records related to the series.

While a spokesperson for AZDES said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation, it is expected to appeal the ruling and the agency “continues to evaluate all options related to this matter.”