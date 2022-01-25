Arizona must disclose records of abuse, neglect for those with disabilities

Records pertaining to allegations of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Arizonans with developmental disabilities must be released by the state's welfare agency, a judge has ruled.
Last Wednesday, Judge Sally Duncan ruled in the Arizona Daily Star’s favor and ordered the Arizona Department of Economic Security to hand over the records.
Duncan also dismissed a motion to end the case.
“We are grateful that Judge Duncan agreed the Star should have access to these records, which our reporters requested in May of 2020 to better understand how the state handles allegations of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Arizonans with developmental disabilities,” said Star Editor Jill Jorden Spitz.
The case centered around reporting from former Daily Star reporter Amy Silverman and her year-long series “State of Denial,” which was published in 2020. Silverman and the Daily Star have continued to seek public records related to the series.
While a spokesperson for AZDES said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation, it is expected to appeal the ruling and the agency “continues to evaluate all options related to this matter.”
According to Gregg Leslie, the executive director of the First Amendment Clinic at ASU who helped represent the Daily Star in court, agencies like DES usually aren’t trying to obfuscate or road-block information when it comes to record requests. At least, not always.
“This may reflect a lack of resources to devote to disclosure, or it may mean that the agencies do not want the public to know whether they are meeting the needs of the citizens they are there to protect,” he said.
However, it’s up to journalists to make sure the information comes out regardless.
“Journalists have always played a critical role as a watchdog on government operations, and the judge in this case recognized this and is allowing our clients to keep up this important work,” Leslie said.
