Arizona must disclose records of abuse, neglect of those with disabilities

Records pertaining to allegations of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Arizonans with developmental disabilities must be released by the state's welfare agency, a Maricopa County judge has ruled.

Judge Sally Duncan ruled in the Arizona Daily Star’s favor last Wednesday and ordered the Arizona Department of Economic Security to hand over the records.

Duncan also dismissed a motion to end the case.

“We are grateful that Judge Duncan agreed the Star should have access to these records, which our reporters requested in May of 2020 to better understand how the state handles allegations of abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of Arizonans with developmental disabilities,” said Star Editor Jill Jorden Spitz.

The case centered on reporting by reporter Amy Silverman for the Star and ProPublica and her project “State of Denial,” which was published in 2020. Silverman and the Star have continued to seek public records related to the series.

While a spokesperson for the DES said the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation, it is expected to appeal the ruling. The agency said it “continues to evaluate all options related to this matter.”