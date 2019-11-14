Arizona Department of Transportation- Motor Vehicle Division logo

All Arizona Motor Vehicle Division locations and online services have been restored after an hours-long computer outage Thursday morning.

At about 8 a.m., officials reported the outage caused by a malfunction with a fiber optic line that services the various MVD offices, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

Services were restored shortly before 12:15 p.m.

Officials also dealt with an outage on Nov. 6, which affected services throughout the state. 

All services were restored after a brief disruption, officials said last week.

