All Arizona Motor Vehicle Division locations and online services have been restored after an hours-long computer outage Thursday morning.
At about 8 a.m., officials reported the outage caused by a malfunction with a fiber optic line that services the various MVD offices, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Services were restored shortly before 12:15 p.m.
Officials also dealt with an outage on Nov. 6, which affected services throughout the state.
All services were restored after a brief disruption, officials said last week.
MVD Customers: All MVD and Third Party offices are operating normally. The computer malfunction that affected several state agencies has been corrected. https://t.co/DemxqD33XV also working. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/5jRDbi3xie pic.twitter.com/uPOxLXAKjg— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 14, 2019