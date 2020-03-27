Arizona national forests closed, Pima County restricting access to park ramadas

National forests in Arizona and three other states are closed until at least June 30 because of the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Forest Service Southwestern Region officials said.

Also on Friday, Pima County said it was closing access to all of its parks ramadas beginning Monday.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation said it would no longer accept reservations for ramadas at county parks until the health emergency has passed. Refunds will be issued to anyone who has already made a reservation. Park staff will wrap each ramada with caution tape and place "closed" signs on them starting on Monday.

The national forests, including grasslands, in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma will remain closed until the order is rescinded.

Only persons with a forest service permit and local, state, federal officers or rescue and firefighting forces on duty will be allowed on the forests and grassland areas, said authorities.

Subscribe to the Arizona Daily Star Help support the jobs of the 60 Star journalists who live in our community as they bring you around-the-clock updates about the coronavirus outbreak in Southern Arizona. Subscribe now at tucson.com/subscribe.

In Arizona, restricted national forests are Coronado, Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Tonto.

Violators face a misdemeanor charge and a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, or up to six months in prison.

Information can be found on the following website:

www.fs.usdagov/main/r3/home

Also, the town of Oro Valley said it was closing playgrounds, basketball courts, volleyball courts, fenced dog parks and ramadas at town parks to the public effective at 8 p.m. Friday.