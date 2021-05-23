Arizona No. 1 in getting COVID shots to rural residents

February is when an initiative called Mobile Outreach Vaccination and Education for Underserved Populations, or MOVE UP, got fully underway to get vaccine to hard-to-reach populations starting with both rural and urban areas of Maricopa County, including dairy, chicken and produce farms. Also targeted were community centers, senior housing, elder- and long-term care facilities, and schools.

That effort then expanded to areas that include Santa Cruz, Cochise and Graham counties in Southern Arizona.

Derksen said one focus has been getting vaccines to farm workers and "big rig" truck drivers, including those hauling produce into Arizona from Mexico.

“For a lot of these workers, it’s hard to get away from work to get vaccinated so we’re trying to make it as easy as possible,” he said.

This is the second time in recent months that Arizona’s vaccination efforts have been favorably mentioned in the same CDC publication, its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. In March, Arizona ranked among the best states for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable communities.