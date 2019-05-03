Authorities say no charges are anticipated after a 16-year-old Boy Scout died while on a troop hiking trip in Picacho Peak State Park last weekend.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said Friday that investigators looking into the death at Picacho Peak State Park between Phoenix and Tucson last Saturday afternoon don't expect to file a criminal case.
Forghani said there were two adults leading a small group of scouts on a hike at the park along the I-10 freeway that features distinctive 1,500-foot Picacho Peak. The park has several hiking trails that offer spectacular views.
Sheriff's officials say the hikers had water when they left, but ran out at the top of a mountain. The boy showed signs of extreme dehydration and died on the way down.
The boy was part of the Boy Scouts of America Grand Canyon Council in the Phoenix area, according to Scout Executive Andy Price.
“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our youth members. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping his family and friends everywhere in your thoughts and prayers,” Price said in an emailed statement.
Hiking Safety Tips
In an emergency, call 911
In the event of an emergency, call 911 or send someone to get help.
Bring the essentials
Ten essential items to carry on a hike:
- Navigation: map, compass, GPS
- Sun protection: hat, sunscreen, long sleeves
- Insulation: extra clothing such as jacket, fleece
- Illumination: headlamp, flashlight
- First-aid kit
- Fire: matches, lighter
- Repair kit and tools: multi-tool, whistle, signal mirror
- Nutrition: extra food
- Hydration: extra water
- Emergency shelter: large plastic bag, space blanket
Check your water
Bringing water with you should be a given. But it's important to turn around before half of your water is gone.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends bringing along around one liter of water for each hour you'll be hiking.
Communicate
It's always important to communicate with your friends and family. Tell a responsible person where you are hiking and when you expect to be back.
Do not hike alone
It's always best to hike with other people. Plus, it's more fun to venture into hiking trails when you have friends or family with you.
Bring your phone
Take a fully charged cell phone with you. Turn your phone off or place it in airplane mode to save its battery life. You never know when you'll need it.
Your cell phone may not work in the back country. You may have to move to a higher or more open location to place a call.
Plan ahead
Plan your hike so you are not hiking during the hottest part of the day. Always check the day's weather before leaving for your hike.
Know your limits
Hike within your ability. Know what's within reasonable distance or elevation for you.
Stay away from wildlife
While on a hike, you're bound to see wildlife.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department recommends keeping a safe distance from desert wildlife.