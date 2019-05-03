Picacho Peak (copy)

View of Picacho Peak from the road.

 Andi Berlin

Authorities say no charges are anticipated after a 16-year-old Boy Scout died while on a troop hiking trip in Picacho Peak State Park last weekend.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Navideh Forghani said Friday that investigators looking into the death at Picacho Peak State Park between Phoenix and Tucson last Saturday afternoon don't expect to file a criminal case.

Forghani said there were two adults leading a small group of scouts on a hike at the park along the I-10 freeway that features distinctive 1,500-foot  Picacho Peak. The park has several hiking trails that offer spectacular views.

Sheriff's officials say the hikers had water when they left, but ran out at the top of a mountain. The boy showed signs of extreme dehydration and died on the way down.

The boy was part of the Boy Scouts of America Grand Canyon Council in the Phoenix area, according to Scout Executive Andy Price.

“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our youth members. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping his family and friends everywhere in your thoughts and prayers,” Price said in an emailed statement.

Hiking Safety Tips

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles