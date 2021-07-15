Arizona Opinion: Lack of teachers more significant than lack of funding

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

It is absolutely true, as Kalman P. Hettleman, an education policy analyst stated in his July 12 opinion column headlined “States must address school inequities” that President Joe Biden “must not flinch in the struggle for school equity.”

However, what is even more true is that individuals desiring to truly make a difference in our country today must not flinch from becoming teachers. The path to social justice, racial equality, economic stability and the acceptance that all lives matter starts at the schoolhouse door. That is how it has been for more than two centuries and that is how it will be for future generations to come.

Hettleman’s column focuses on the need to have all schools receive adequate dollars, and more particularly, schools in poor communities receive additional allocations “to remedy inequalities in existing school funding systems.” While this is a noble and worthy stance, and most certainly, the schools in the least economically stable communities need extra to counter the impact of poverty, the remedy goes beyond increasing funding.

What all schools, be they public, private or charter in rich or poor communities need is more highly competent, well-trained teachers in every classroom.