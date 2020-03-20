Arizona orders schools to stay closed through second week of April
editor's pick featured

Arizona orders schools to stay closed through second week of April

From the Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: UA cancels commencement, Pima County at 8 cases series
  • Updated

Fifth-grade teacher Sarah Lang and principal Kristy Dale look at student work remotely via Google classroom at Centennial Elementary School in the Flowing Wells School District, Tucson, on March 20, 2020. The schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona children won't be going back to school before April 13.

In a new directive Friday afternoon, Gov. Doug Ducey and Kathy Hoffman, the state schools chief, extended by two more weeks the closure announcement they made last Sunday.

The officials said they believe the extension is necessary to be sure that conditions are safe for students to return.

Gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak said that since the original two-week closure was announced, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has come out with new protocols to protect health. He said following these protocols would preclude schools from reopening as scheduled on March 30.

But Hoffman said the question of spreading the COVID-19 among classmates is only part of the issue.

"Staffing would be very challenging at this time,'' she said.

There's also the possibility that teachers could spread the virus among themselves in meetings, she said.

Whether schools will reopen before the end of the semester remains an open question.

"Our goal is to get kids in the classroom as soon as possible,'' said gubernatorial press aide Patrick Ptak. "We believe that's the best place for them. We're going to continue to reassess the situation in order to safely do that.''

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News