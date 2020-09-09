Arizona, other states challenge proposed Utah pipeline that would divert river water

“Wildly out of touch”

Opponents have called the pipeline a wasteful, overpriced boondoggle, diverting water from a river whose supply has already fallen close to 20% since 2000, in part due to human-caused climate change. The opponents say more intensive water conservation efforts could satisfy the St. George area’s water needs without it. They point to the county’s per person water use of 305 gallons daily — far higher than for most Arizona cities. Washington County officials say they’ve shaved 1 million gallons a year off their water use since 2000.

“These letters of opposition from outside Utah demonstrate how wildly out of touch the Utah Division of Water Resources has been on this dinosaur water project,” said Zachary Frankel, director of the Utah Rivers Council. “The Lake Powell pipeline needs to die and we need new leadership in Utah that understands what the 21st century means for the West.”

In separate comments on the draft federal environmental report, Nevada water officials questioned the need for the project.

Utah officials have incorrectly characterized as impractical the use of conservation techniques such as converting turf to desert landscaping and creating water conservation incentives that are used effectively in many other communities, the Southern Nevada Water Authority said.