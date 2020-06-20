Arizona, Pima County set records — again — for weekly rise in COVID-19 cases

As the pandemic’s status in Arizona continues to capture nationwide attention, the virus’s spread broke records by several metrics. Both Arizona and Pima County set another record for week-to-week increases in coronavirus cases.

New, confirmed cases in Arizona totaled 11,665 from June 7 to June 13, according to data published as of Friday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. It was an increase of 3,962 from the week before, up about 51%.

In Pima County, cases totaled 1,129 over the same period, an increase of 366, or 48%, from the week before.

These totals may still be incomplete due to reporting lags. It generally takes four to seven days to report new test results. In the week of June 7-13, however, 572 cases were reported statewide from tests conducted from May 31 to June 6, accounting for a 7% backfill, as of Friday. And 98 cases were reported countywide from tests conducted between May 31 to June 6, accounting for a 13% backfill.

On multiple days this past week, record numbers of cases were also reported to the state.

And the state will likely continue to surpass these single-day records, said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s Zuckerman College of Public Health.

“For the next 10 to 14 days, it’s going to be just more of the same,” he said.

Mask-wearing requirements might change the trajectory of the outbreak.

It will take about two weeks to find out, he said, adding that July 1 will be the first opportunity to see a change in the data.