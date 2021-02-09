Arizona plan to expand legal gambling passes first hurdle, urged on by sports teams

The Tucson lawmaker also said she's not convinced the private companies that would be hired by sports teams and franchises to run the operations would properly store and protect private information of those who place their bets online. In fact, Powers Hannley said, this could provide the opportunity for companies to "geotrack'' gamblers who make their wagers through their smart phones.

Other lawmakers were more inclined to listen to the lobbyists, such as Rob Dallagher, who represents the Arizona Cardinals. The team, and others, would get the right to establish its own online and in-stadium wagering facility where people could bet not just on Cardinals' games and football, but on any professional or college sporting event anywhere in the country.

He said the reality of the current situation is this: "If I wanted to go today and make a sports bet, there is a way for me to do that. What I'm not so certain about is, if I win, am I going to get paid, or is the person holding that bet for me using data that is legitimate to determine whether I won or lost that bet?

"And this bill covers both of those,'' Dallagher said.

Any suggestion of delay was discouraged.