Arizona plan to expand legal gambling passes first hurdle, urged on by sports teams

PHOENIX — Urged on by sports teams, Native American tribes and the Governor's Office, state lawmakers gave the first nod to vastly expanded legal gaming in Arizona.
The far-reaching legislation approved Tuesday by the House Commerce Committee would legalize the ability of Arizonans to wager on professional and college sports. Betting on fantasy sports also would become legal if House Bill 2772 becomes law.
Off-track betting locations and service organizations would get the right to legally offer keno, a form of lottery but with a new game and new numbers up to 15 times every hour.
The 9-1 vote followed testimony by a parade of lobbyists for professional sports organizations.
Several told of the financial woes the teams faced after the pandemic shortened their seasons. They see legal wagering, and the money the teams would generate, as a financial lifeline.
The plan, if approved, would also generate anywhere from $20 million to $42 million a year for the state general fund, money that lawmakers could use for new or expanded programs or to grant tax cuts.
Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, cast the only dissenting vote.
"Gambling is an addiction,'' she said. "People lose their homes and their livelihoods from gambling. We need to realize that we could have unintended consequences from expansion of gambling.''
The Tucson lawmaker also said she's not convinced the private companies that would be hired by sports teams and franchises to run the operations would properly store and protect private information of those who place their bets online. In fact, Powers Hannley said, this could provide the opportunity for companies to "geotrack'' gamblers who make their wagers through their smart phones.
Other lawmakers were more inclined to listen to the lobbyists, such as Rob Dallagher, who represents the Arizona Cardinals. The team, and others, would get the right to establish its own online and in-stadium wagering facility where people could bet not just on Cardinals' games and football, but on any professional or college sporting event anywhere in the country.
He said the reality of the current situation is this: "If I wanted to go today and make a sports bet, there is a way for me to do that. What I'm not so certain about is, if I win, am I going to get paid, or is the person holding that bet for me using data that is legitimate to determine whether I won or lost that bet?
"And this bill covers both of those,'' Dallagher said.
Any suggestion of delay was discouraged.
Amilyn Pierce, vice president of the Arizona Diamondbacks, said teams elsewhere have brought in new cash because their home states have given the go-ahead for sports wagering since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 voided a federal law banning such gambling.
"In the years since the ruling, we have watched as other states have significantly implemented sports betting and what it has done to the financial health of the teams who have been able to participate,'' she told lawmakers. "We cannot let Arizona fall behind, putting our sports teams at a significant disadvantage in a competitive market.''
Andrew Diss, speaking for the Arizona Coyotes, said his team, like many others, had significant losses when the pandemic resulted in a shortened season and later, when playing was resumed but largely without fans present.
But he said there was a surprise of sorts for franchise owners. "Even though there were massive losses across traditional revenue streams, one area that saw a substantial rise was sports betting handle in the states where it's legal,'' Diss said.
"Even though they weren't able to pack the stands, it was clear that fans were still watching at home,'' he continued. "And they were placing wagers.''
What's in HB 2772 and a mirror bill in the Senate of SB 1797 are half of a deal that Gov. Doug Ducey cut with tribes, as they are renegotiating the gaming compacts first approved in 2002.
In essence, the tribes would get opportunities for additional locations for casinos and the right to operate new games like craps and roulette. They, too, would be able to take in sports bets.
All the terms, however, have not been made public. Anni Foster, the governor's legal counsel, said Ducey is entitled to approve new terms without the approval of lawmakers.
What does require legislative ratification is what the tribes would give the state in return: the right to operate new forms of off-reservation gaming that were prohibited in the original 2002 deal.
But the whole package is tied together: The tribes don't get expanded gaming if lawmakers don't OK the new off-reservation games. And sports betting is permitted only if the tribes in the Phoenix and Tucson areas approve the final deal.
Rep. Jeff Weninger, R-Chandler, who is sponsoring the House version of the off-reservation gaming plan, said he sees a possible ripple effect.
"I truly think you're going to see things where more people are going to games because it is exciting maybe to have a bet and maybe watching the game in person; more people wanting to watch it in a group setting because maybe they have a $20 bet on the game,'' he said.
The measure now goes to the full House following a review of its constitutionality. No date has been set to hear the Senate version, sponsored by Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge.