PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix say three men have been arrested for allegedly firing shots at a saguaro cactus.
They say 29-year-old Forte Nichols, 38-year-old Kyonnie Hodge and 23-year-old Aaron Bradford were taken into custody Monday and booked on suspicion of various charges.
Police say officers responded to a call of shots fired and determined the men were in the area shooting at a cactus.
They say Nicholas had his 1-year old son with him in a seat carrier.
Officers detained the three suspects and found the handgun in the child's seat carrier underneath the boy.
They say the men are accused of child endangerment and misconduct involving weapons.
It was unclear Tuesday if any of the three men has a lawyer yet who can speak on their behalf.
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A little saguaro has found its niche between a rock and a hard place along the Esperero Trail in Sabino Canyon. Photo by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
Many saguaros make a big thing of symmetry and perfect form. And then there's this one. Photo by Doug Kreutz, Arizona Daily Star.
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
Distant finger rock is framed by the almost circular strands of a dead saguaro. Photo taken 1/31/10 by Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star.
Tucson's quirky saguaros
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A Saguaro the looks like a dinosaur (Tyrannosaurus Rex) near Ridgeside Drive near Sediment Drive on Jan. 21, 2013Photo by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
An old multiple arm saguaro appears to ready to topple over Friday, September 10th, 2004 near Teal Blue Trail and Moore Roads. Photo by Jim Davis/ Arizona Daily Star.
JIM DAVIS
Tucson's quirky saguaros
Scenery along the Valley View Overlook Trail at Saguaro National Park West. Photo taken 12/15/10 by Doug Kreutz/Arizona Daily Star.
Tucson's quirky saguaros
Tucson's quirky saguaros
Snow begins to melt on the north face of a saguaro cactus in the foothills. Photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015, in Tucson, Ariz. Photo by Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A saguaro appears to embrace the sunset in Sabino Canyon along the final stretch of a hike on the Phoneline Trail. Photo taken January 10, 2015. Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A crested saguaro with numerous arms soaks up the sun on the city's northwest side. Crested saguaros are quite rare happening only 1 in 10,000. Photo by Jim Davis. Photo taken on 2/5/2001.
Jim Davis
Tucson's quirky saguaros
This saguaro, along the Mica View Trail at Saguaro National Park east of Tucson, was leaning at a precarious angle before it fell to the ground in early 2015. Photo by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
This cristate, or crested, saguaro in Sabino Canyon near Tucson is putting on a good bloom. Photo taken June 3, 2014. Photo by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A rare crested saguaro in Sabino Canyon near Tucson has plenty of blooms and buds this spring. Photo taken June 3, 2014. Photo by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A prickly pear cactus is growing out of a saguaro in the Desert Garden area along the Bajada Loop Nature Trail in Sabino Canyon northeast of Tucson. Photo by Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Doug Kreutz / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A saguaro wears a bikini outside a Pizza Hut at E.Sunrise Drive and Swan Road. Photo by David Sanders taken on 6/17/97.
David Sanders
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A Saguaro cactus on Soldiers Trail Road that looks like an elephant in 1973. The Tucson Citizen called it a "Saguarontosaurus." "This spiny antecedent of the ponderous pachyderm stalks the desert east of town," the newspaper wrote. Tucson Citizen file
Tucson Citizen
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A palo verde tree wraps itself around a saguaro cactus in the Sonoran Desert National Monument,Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2004 near Casa Grande, Ariz. Photo by David Sanders/Arizona Daily Star.
DAVID SANDERS
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A fountain shaped like a saguaro cactus stands in front of a real cactus at the home in Dove Mountain on Tuesday Aug. 31, 2010. Photo by Greg Bryan/Arizona Daily Star
Greg Bryan/Arizona Daily Star
Tucson's quirky saguaros
Saguaros stand against a sky of patchy clouds Thursday afternoon on July 31, 2003 at Saguaro National Park near Tucson, Arizona. Photo by Max Becherer
Max Becherer
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A rare tri-crested saguaro seems to be waving in the Tortolita Mountains. Photo taken by Jim Davis on 1/3/02.
James Davis
Tucson's quirky saguaros
This rider has a cute little Saguaro cactus with a golf ball hat on his helmet during El Tour de Tucson on Saturday November 19, 2011, in Tucson, Arizona. Photo by Benjie Sanders/ Arizona Daily Star.
Benjie Sanders/Arizona Daily Sta
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A rare crested saguaro cactus stands on the land of the 2,073-acre Green Valley preserve Oct. 7, 2007 in Green Valley Ariz. Photo by James Gregg / Arizona Daily Star.
James Gregg
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A Gila woodpecker prepares to pop into its nest on a crested saguaro at Tucson Botanical Gardens, Tuesday morning, June 1, 2004. Photo by Chris Richards, Arizona Daily Star
Chris Richards
Tucson's quirky saguaros
A prickly pear cactus and another cactus grow out of one of the scars on the side of the transplanted saguaro Monday September 9th, 2002. Photo by Jim Davis taken on 9/9/02.
James Davis
Sunny Crested Saguaro
Catalina State Park scenery
By Jo Casta
More video from this section