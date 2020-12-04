Arizona rancher sues feds over damage from border wall construction

The owners of a ranch in Cochise County sued the federal government this week over construction of the 30-foot-tall border wall going up next to their property.

The Diamond A Ranch and the Guadalupe Ranch Corporation claim the company working under contract with the federal government "trespassed onto and destroyed private property belonging to the Ranch without notice, authorization, or process," according to a lawsuit filed Nov. 30 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The wall project near the ranch began in July. It involves building a 30-foot-tall steel wall through a roughly 5-mile stretch of remote wilderness in the southeastern corner of Cochise County. The construction is located on a 60-foot-wide strip of federal land that runs between the international border and the ranch.

The ranch owners' claim "car-sized boulders" and other debris are falling on their property while the contractor uses explosives to blast through rock in the construction site. They also claim workers and officials entered their property without authorization.