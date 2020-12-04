Arizona rancher sues feds over damage from border wall construction

The owners of a ranch in Cochise County sued the federal government this week over construction of the 30-foot-tall border wall going up next to their property.
The Diamond A Ranch and the Guadalupe Ranch Corporation claim the company working under contract with the federal government "trespassed onto and destroyed private property belonging to the Ranch without notice, authorization, or process," according to a lawsuit filed Nov. 30 in federal court in Washington, D.C.
The wall project near the ranch began in July. It involves building a 30-foot-tall steel wall through a roughly 5-mile stretch of remote wilderness in the southeastern corner of Cochise County. The construction is located on a 60-foot-wide strip of federal land that runs between the international border and the ranch.
The ranch owners' claim "car-sized boulders" and other debris are falling on their property while the contractor uses explosives to blast through rock in the construction site. They also claim workers and officials entered their property without authorization.
Part of the wall project runs through Guadalupe Canyon and is "almost certain to lead to flooding" when it crosses Guadalupe Creek. They said there is a "grave risk" that debris carried by water will "jam and block" the creek. If that occurs, flood waters could "wash away the road and cut the Ranch off from the outside world," according to the lawsuit.
The ranch owners claim they tried to "engage in good faith negotiations" with federal officials, but were met with "empty promises" and "bad-faith dealings."
The Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees wall contracts, has "stonewalled" the ranch owners' request for basic documents, including a copy of the wall contract, under the federal Freedom of Information Act.
The ranch owners' said the ranch is "not a political organization, and it has not filed this lawsuit out of opposition to [Custom and Border Protection's] mission. The Ranch has been adversely affected in the past by illegal border crossings and has supported efforts to improve border security and deter illegal crossings."
The contractor building the wall in the area, at a cost of roughly $41 million per mile, is Southwest Valley Constructors, a New Mexico-based affiliate of construction giant Kiewit.
