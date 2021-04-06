Arizona ready to set execution dates for 2, including Atwood in murder of Tucson child

And the judges said, in essence, Atwood's theory that police and prosecutors planted evidence was so far-fetched as to have no credibility.

Vicki Lynne's mother, Debbie Carlson of Tucson, wrote in an Arizona Republic opinion piece in 2019 that her family had already waited 35 agonizing years for justice.

"Our family has endured years of appeals, which finally ended in 2018. Then we had to endure additional delays as political activists claimed lethal injections were 'inhumane' and tied up the issue in federal court," Carlson wrote.

"The only thing that is inhumane is the way our daughter died. Vicki was knocked off her bike with his car, forcefully taken, driven to a remote area, raped and murdered. I will spare you the darkest details of how she pleaded for her life as she was brutally assaulted by the lice-infected, filthy sociopath and previously convicted child predator. I won’t repeat her last words here. I will just say the horror she went through was torturous and inhumane, far worse than putting a needle in someone’s arm for a heinous crime that was willfully committed."

Deana Bowdoin was found slain in her bed in 1978 with a macrame belt around her nick and blood on her chest. While police found DNA, they were unable to match it to anyone.