Arizona reports 1,000 new coronavirus cases Monday, totaling about 36,700 statewide

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona keep going up, new state figures show.

With 1,014 new cases, the statewide total is 36,705, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 1,194 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 8 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 3,944 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 34 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 824 people ages 65 and older;

• 537 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 642 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 1,649 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 290 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 223 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.

There have been 479,103 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,676 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 6.2% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 1,194 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 903 people 65 years old and older;

• 156 people between 55 and 64 years old;