Arizona reports 1,091 new coronavirus cases, 149 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 203,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday.
With 1,091 new cases, the statewide total is 203,953, the department said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,130 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 65 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 21,443 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 149 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,788 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,628 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 3,233 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 10,046 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,662 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 86 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 590 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 16 new deaths reported today.
There have been 1,490,996 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,240 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,130 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,654 people 65 years old and older;
• 810 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 359 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 296 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
