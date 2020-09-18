Arizona reports 1,281 new coronavirus cases, 750 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 212,900 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Friday.
With 1,281 new cases, the statewide total is 212,942, the department posted Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
"Over the next couple of days, Arizona will be adding a significantly higher number of cases than our recent average," the state wrote on Thursday. "This is a result of advancements in testing, and includes recently classified positive antigen cases dating back over the previous several months."
The state added: "Moving forward, we are expanding how we define cases to include anyone with a positive antigen test in the probable case category, which is consistent with the recently updated national case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE)."
Of the 1,281 new cases on Friday, 764 are antigen tests that date back several months, the state said.
The state health department said 5,451 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 42 new deaths reported Friday.
Across Pima County, 24,313 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 750 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,942 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,726 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,370 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,228 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 3,947 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 100 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 613 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. One new death was reported in Pima County on Friday.
There have been 1,639,206 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 8,906 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.8% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.1% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,451 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,884 people 65 years old and older.
• 860 people between 55 and 64 years old, corrected from yesterday.
• 385 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 311 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
One death was marked as "null" on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
