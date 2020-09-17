Arizona reports 1,753 new coronavirus cases, 676 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 211,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Thursday.
With 1,753 new cases, the statewide total is 211,660, the department posted Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
"Over the next couple of days, Arizona will be adding a significantly higher number of cases than our recent average," the state wrote. "This is a result of advancements in testing, and includes recently classified positive antigen cases dating back over the previous several months."
The state added: "Moving forward, we are expanding how we define cases to include anyone with a positive antigen test in the probable case category, which is consistent with the recently updated national case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE)."
The state health department said 5,409 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 38 new deaths reported Thursday.
Across Pima County, 23,563 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 676 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,902 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,701 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,329 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,939 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 3,606 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 86 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 612 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. Ten new deaths were reported in Pima County on Thursday.
There have been 1,630,300 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 24,856 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.8% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.1% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,409 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,852 people 65 years old and older.
• 855 people between 55 and 64 years old, corrected from yesterday.
• 382 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 310 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
