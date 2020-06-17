Arizona reports 1,800 new coronavirus cases, totaling about 40,900 statewide

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona keep going up, new state figures show.
With 1,827 new cases, the statewide total is 40,924, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,239 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 20 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 4,385 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 56 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 877 people ages 65 and older;
• 590 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 696 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,879 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 341 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 229 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Three new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 501,963 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 12,677 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 7.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 6.4% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,239 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 933 people 65 years old and older;
• 164 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 75 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 63 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Tucson gets by during coronavirus pandemic
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.