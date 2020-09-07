Arizona reports 198 new coronavirus cases, 112 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded 205,964 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services post on Monday.
With 198 new cases, the statewide total is 205,964, the department posted Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,219 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported Sunday.
Across Pima County, 22,000 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 112 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,843 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,648 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,255 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,303 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2,866 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 85 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 596 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Monday. No new deaths were reported today.
There have been 1,534,740 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,186 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.2% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,219 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,722 people 65 years old and older.
• 823 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 362 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 301 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
