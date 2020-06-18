Arizona reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases, totaling about 43,400 statewide

A record number of coronavirus cases were reported today by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
With 2,519 new cases, the statewide total is 43,443, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,271 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 32 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 4,682 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 297 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 913 people ages 65 and older;
• 635 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 744 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 2,009 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 379 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for two coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 235 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Six new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 517,666 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 15,703 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 7.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 6.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,271 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 956 people 65 years old and older;
• 171 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 75 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 64 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 5 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
