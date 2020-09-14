Arizona reports 213 new coronavirus cases, 93 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 208,700 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Monday.
With 213 new cases, the statewide total is 208,725, the department posted Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,322 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were no new deaths reported Monday.
Across Pima County, 22,511 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 93 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,874 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,680 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,304 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,561 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 3,004 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 88 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 602 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Monday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County.
There have been 1,578,693 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5,536 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,322 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,802 people 65 years old and older.
• 835 people between 55 and 64 years old, corrected from yesterday.
• 370 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 305 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
