Arizona reports 273 new coronavirus cases, 33 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 217,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Monday.
With 273 new cases, the statewide total is 217,510, the department posted Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,623 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19, though a separate page on the state's website showed 5,624 deaths. We've reached out to the state health department for clarification.
One new death was reported Monday, the state said.
Across Pima County, 25,445 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 33 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,004 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,795 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,441 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,722 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,393 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 90 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 622 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Monday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County.
There have been 1,740,990 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6,368 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
