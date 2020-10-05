Arizona reports 316 new coronavirus cases, 55 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 221,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Monday.
With 316 new cases, the statewide total is 221,070, the department posted Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,707 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There was one new death reported today.
Across Pima County, 25,980 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 55 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,049 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,837 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,499 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,989 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,521 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 85 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 627 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Monday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,800,202 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,501 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.4% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,707 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,058 people 65 years old and older.
• 903 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 401 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 334 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 9 people under the age of 20.
Two deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
