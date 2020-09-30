Arizona reports 323 new coronavirus cases, 59 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 218,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Tuesday.
With 323 new cases, the statewide total is 218,507, the department posted Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,650 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19.
Across Pima County, 25,628 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 59 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,015 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,811 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,459 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,818 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,436 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 89 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 620 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Wednesday. On Monday, the state reported 622 deaths in Pima County. No explanation was posted on the site for this change.
There have been 1,750,673 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 4,586 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.7% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,650 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,016 people 65 years old and older.
• 896 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 398 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 328 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
Two deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
