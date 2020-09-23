Arizona reports 438 new coronavirus cases, 206 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 215,200 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Wednesday.
With 438 new cases, the statewide total is 215,284, the department posted Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,525 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 27 new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Across Pima County, 25,004 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 206 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,982 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,758 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,406 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,529 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,230 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 99 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 613 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the state reported 617 deaths in Pima County.
No new deaths were reported in Pima County on Wednesday.
There have been 1,693,411 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 12,768 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.9% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,525 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,938 people 65 years old and older.
• 871 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 388 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 317 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
One death was marked as "null" on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.