Arizona reports 461 new coronavirus cases, 69 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 207,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Thursday.
With 461 new cases, the statewide total is 207,002, the department posted Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,273 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 22 new deaths reported Thursday.
Across Pima County, 22,140 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 69 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,851 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,659 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,266 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,385 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2,893 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 86 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 600 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Thursday. Four new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,545,586 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 4,115 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.4% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,273 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,769 people 65 years old and older.
• 829 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 362 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 302 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
