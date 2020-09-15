Arizona reports 484 new coronavirus cases, 132 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 209,200 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Tuesday.
With 484 new cases, the statewide total is 209,209, the department posted Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,344 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 22 new deaths reported Tuesday.
Across Pima County, 22,643 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 132 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,884 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,688 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,308 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,627 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 3,050 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 86 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 601 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Tuesday. On Monday, the state health department reported 602 COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area.
No new deaths were reported in Pima County on Tuesday.
There have been 1,588,790 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,097 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.2% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,344 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,815 people 65 years old and older.
• 840 people between 55 and 64 years old, corrected from yesterday.
• 373 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 306 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
