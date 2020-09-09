Arizona reports 496 new coronavirus cases, 36 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 206,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Wednesday.
With 496 new cases, the statewide total is 206,541, the department posted Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,251 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 30 new deaths reported Wednesday.
Across Pima County, 22,071 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 36 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,845 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,650 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,261 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,348 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2,881 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 86 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 596 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Wednesday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,541,471 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 2,961 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.2% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,251 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,749 people 65 years old and older.
• 828 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 362 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 301 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
