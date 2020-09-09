Arizona reports 496 new coronavirus cases, 36 new cases in Tucson area

Plenty has been said and written about Lute Olson, who died Aug. 27 at age 85, and the teams he led to greatness. Arizona won its first Pac-10 title in 1986, Olson's third season in Tucson. The 1988 Wildcats made the Final Four for the first time in program history, and the 1994 team followed suit. The UA won it all in 1997, then returned to the Final Four in 2001.