Arizona reports 518 new coronavirus cases, 125 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 216,300 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Friday.
With 518 new cases, the statewide total is 216,367, the department posted Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,587 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 28 new deaths were reported Friday.
Across Pima County, 25,265 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 125 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,985 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,776 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,422 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,658 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,335 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 89 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 622 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Friday. Five new deaths were reported in Pima County on Friday.
There have been 1,713,405 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 8,401 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.8% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,587 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,980 people 65 years old and older.
• 881 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 391 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 323 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
Two deaths were marked as "null" on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
