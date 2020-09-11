Arizona reports 521 new coronavirus cases, 107 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 207,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Friday.
With 521 new cases, the statewide total is 207,523, the department posted Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,288 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 15 new deaths reported Friday.
Across Pima County, 22,247 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 107 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,852 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,658 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,282 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,440 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2,927 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 88 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 600 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Friday. No new deaths were reported in Pima County.
There have been 1,553,079 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,493 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,288 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,774 people 65 years old and older.
• 831 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 368 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 305 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.