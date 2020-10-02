Arizona reports 551 new coronavirus cases, 78 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 219,700 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported on Friday.
With 551 new cases, the statewide total is 219,763, the department posted Friday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,693 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 19 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 25,784 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 78 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 3,036 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,823 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,474 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,886 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,480 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 85 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 627 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Friday. There were five new deaths reported in Pima County today.
There have been 1,773,468 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,920 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.3% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.5% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,693 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 4,049 people 65 years old and older.
• 901 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 400 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 331 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
Two deaths were marked as "null" and weren't given an age on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
