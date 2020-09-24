Arizona reports 566 new coronavirus cases, 136 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 215,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Thursday.
With 566 new cases, the statewide total is 215,852, the department posted Thursday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,559 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 34 new deaths were reported Thursday.
Across Pima County, 25,140 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 136 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,980 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,767 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,414 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,572 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,282 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 125 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 617 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Thursday. Four new deaths were reported in Pima County on Thursday.
There have been 1,705,003 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 11,591 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.6% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 10.8% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,559 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,960 people 65 years old and older.
• 876 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 391 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 320 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
Two deaths were marked as "null" on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.