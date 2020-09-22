Arizona reports 595 new coronavirus cases, 151 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 214,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Tuesday.
With 595 new cases, the statewide total is 214,846, the department posted Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,498 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. Twenty new deaths were reported Tuesday.
Across Pima County, 24,798 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 151 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,976 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,761 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,397 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,442 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,126 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 96 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 617 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. Two new deaths were reported in Pima County on Tuesday.
There have been 1,680,643 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 10,226 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,498 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,919 people 65 years old and older.
• 867 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 386 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 315 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
One death was marked as "null" on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
