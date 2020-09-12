Arizona reports 605 new coronavirus cases, 110 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 208,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Saturday.
With 605 new cases, the statewide total is 208,128, the department posted Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,315 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 27 new deaths reported Saturday.
Across Pima County, 22,357 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 110 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,857 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,670 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,298 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 10,501 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2,943 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 88 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 602 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department on Saturday. Two new deaths were reported in Pima County.
There have been 1,563,003 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,924 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.1% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.3% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,315 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,796 people 65 years old and older.
• 836 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 370 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 303 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
