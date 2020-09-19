Arizona reports 610 new coronavirus cases, 198 new cases in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 213,500 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said on Saturday.
With 610 new cases, the statewide total is 213,551, the department posted Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 5,467 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 16 new deaths reported Saturday.
Across Pima County, 24,511 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 198 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,955 people ages 65 and older.
• 2,736 people between 55 and 64 years old.
• 3,376 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 11,307 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 4,038 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 99 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 613 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in Pima County on Saturday.
There have been 1,650,793 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 11.585 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.7% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 11.1% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 5,467 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,897 people 65 years old and older.
• 862 people between 55 and 64 years old, corrected from yesterday.
• 385 people between 45 and 54 years old.
• 312 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 10 people under the age of 20.
One death was marked as "null" on the health department's dashboard.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.